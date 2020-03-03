Jefferies expects negative earnings revisions in hotel sector

Jefferies analyst David Katz warns that the withdrawal of guidance by Hyatt Hotels (H -3.3%) is likely to be followed by similar actions within the sector.
Hyatt pointed to decreased transient bookings and increased group cancellations in North America and Europe in pulling the full-year outlook, notes Katz. Presumably, the same issue would apply to other hotel chains.
Katz and team expect Hyatt's EBITDA to fall 21.5% in Q1 to $147M vs. a prior estimate for a 2.8% drop and the consensus mark of $178M.
"Ultimately, our Hold rating on H is predicated on the mixed model and valuations, which are now incrementally more challenged," updates the firm on the path ahead.
Sector watch: Red Lion Hotels (RLH -5.7%), Marriott International (MAR -2%), Hilton Worldwide (HLT -2.2%), Extended Stay America (STAY -3.1%), Wyndham Destinations (WYND -2.2%), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (WH -2.4%), Choice Hotels (CHH -0.9%), InterContinental (IHG -1.1%), Trip.com (TCOM -1.1%), Expedia (EXPE -0.2%) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK +0.1%).