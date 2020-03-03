Amazon adds mini centers to speed deliveries

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has opened small warehouses close to large U.S. cities that could cut same-day shipping times down to hours.

The "mini-fulfillment centers" are located in Dallas, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Phoenix and will stock around 100,000 products.

In the participating regions, Amazon guarantees delivery of qualified products in as little as five hours.

Note that the service applies to the standard same-day shipping and not Prime Now, which offers one- to two-hour deliveries on groceries and about 20K items.

Amazon will announce more cities for the program later this year.