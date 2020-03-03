Chembio not quite there with HIV/Syphilis test application; shares down 13%

Thinly traded nano cap Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI -13.1% ) is down on modestly higher volume, only 148K shares, on the heels of an update on its U.S. marketing application for its DPP HIV-Syphilis Assay System, a single-use, 15-minute blood screening test for the simultaneous detection of antibodies to HIV-1&2 and Treponema pallidum, the bacterium that causes syphilis.

The agency wants the company to repeat the reproducibility study since one of the trial sites reported greater variability than others. It says it has "addressed and discussed" the cause of the variance with the review team and has initiated the required study.

In parallel, it has accelerated studies for a CLIA waiver which, if approved, signifies that the test is performed on unprocessed specimens and is easy to use with little risk of an incorrect result.