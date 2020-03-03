Wells Fargo to introduce accounts that eliminate or cap overdraft fees

Wells Fargo (WFC -2.9% ) plans to introduce two new bank accounts — a checkless account that will limit spending to the amount available in the account and another that includes checks and will cap overdraft or insufficient fund fees at one per month.

Both accounts are expected to be available by early 2021.

The checkless bank account will have a flat monthly fee of $5 and offers mobile app and online banking, account alerts, ability to send and receive money with Zelle, and a debit card.

The new account with checks will have a $10 monthly service fee.