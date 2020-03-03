Brown-Forman Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (+6.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $954.42M (+5.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BF.B has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.