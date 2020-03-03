MVB Financial, Intercoastal Mortgage to combine mortgage operations

MVB Financial (MVBF -2.3% ) will combine its Potomac Mortgage Group subsidiary with Intercoastal Mortgage Company to form one of the largest independently owned residential mortgage lending operations in the Mid-Atlantic Region, the companies said.

MVB Mortgage will contribute substantially all of its assets in exchange for common units representing a 47% common interest in ICMC and $7.5M in preferred units.

MVB Financial will recognize its ownership in the combined mortgage company as a fair value equity investment and will no longer consolidate MVB Mortgage's financial results.

As a result, company management expects the deal to increase MVB Financial's tangible book value by $1.40 per common share.

"This unique opportunity with Intercoastal Mortgage allows us to take a smaller piece of a much larger pie for greater returns for the short and long term," said MVBF CEO and President Larry F. Mazza.

Intercoastal Mortgage Co. is a unit of closely held Van Metre Companies.