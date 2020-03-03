Halliburton, exposed to coronavirus pressures, sinks to decade lows

Halliburton (HAL -5.5% ) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with a $17.50 price target, slashed from $31, at UBS, as analyst Amy Wong says the company's portfolio exposes it to greater revenue and margin pressure relative to peers because of the coronavirus, and that key end markets are facing overcapacity.

But after the recent drop in Halliburton shares, Wong says the stock's valuation of 6x enterprise value to expected 2021 EBITDA now represents a "slight discount" vs. its normalized multiple of 6.5x.

Separately, Halliburton - which operates in 80 countries - says it has restricted all global non-critical business travel due to concerns about the coronavirus.

HAL's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, but both its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.