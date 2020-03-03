AT&T turns on 5G in 22 more markets

AT&T (T -1.2% ) has turned on its live 5G network in 22 more U.S. markets.

Those include Denver; Albany and Athens, Ga.; Worcester, Mass.; Albany and Binghamton, N.Y.; Cincinnati, Columbus, Hamilton, Ross County and Springfield, Ohio; Provo, Utah; and Madison County, Va.

It now offers access to a "5G Plus" network in parts of 35 cities, it says.

It's distinguishing the more widely available 5G network (using low-band spectrum) from its "Plus" network, using millimeter wave spectrum - which has more limited coverage but an enhanced experience.