CFRA bullish on AutoZone

CFRA lifts its rating on AutoZone (AZO -1.9% ) to Strong Buy following the recent share price decline.

"We continue to regard the record-high U.S. vehicle age (11.8 years) as a powerful secular demand driver, noting AZO's history of outperformance during economic downturns, and long history of aggressive and EPS-supportive share repurchases," advises analyst Garrett Nelson.

After factoring in AZO's Q4 results, Nelson and team lowered the price target on the retailer to $1,250 (17X the 2021 EPS estimate) from $1,325.

On Wall Street, there are 11 Buy-equivalent ratings vs. 14 Neutral-equivalent ratings and no Sell-equivalent ratings.