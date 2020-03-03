More on Intrepid Potash Q4 earnings

Intrepid Potash shares up (IPI +5.2% ) as Q4 earnings came in above expectations.

Though Q4 gross margin decreased 31% to $10.2M, primarily driven by lower potash sales volume as customers delayed purchases; however, average net realized sales price for potash increased to $278/ton as a result of price strength.

Potash production decreased 3.5% Y/Y to 110 tonnes, due to timing of salt production at the Moab facility and timing of harvest from solar ponds.

Potash sales volume declined 39% to 58 tonnes.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $12.4M from $17.3M, last year quarter.

Cash provided by operations was $11.8M, and cash used for investing activities was $3.9M

Previously: Intrepid Potash EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (March 2)