Investor guide to coronavirus plays - diagnostic tests

Aimed at making it a bit easier to track the ever-increasing list of coronavirus plays, here is a representative list of diagnostic companies that have either experienced recent volatility or may announce plans to develop tests for COVID-19. Some companies, of course, are more credible players than others.
Diagnostic test makers: Co-Diagnostics (CODX -11.8%), Abbott (ABT -3.4%), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY N/A), Qiagen (QGEN +14.8%), Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI -16%), Luminex (LMNX +2.4%)
Testing services: OpGen (OPGN -11.7%), Guardant Health (GH -5.1%), Biocept (BIOC -4.7%), LabCorp (LH -2.5%), Quest Diagnostics (DGX -2.8%), GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK +30.3%)