Investor guide to coronavirus plays - diagnostic tests

Aimed at making it a bit easier to track the ever-increasing list of coronavirus plays, here is a representative list of diagnostic companies that have either experienced recent volatility or may announce plans to develop tests for COVID-19. Some companies, of course, are more credible players than others.

Diagnostic test makers: Co-Diagnostics (CODX -11.8% ), Abbott (ABT -3.4% ), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY N/A ), Qiagen (QGEN +14.8% ), Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI -16% ), Luminex (LMNX +2.4% )