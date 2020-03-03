NexPoint Real Estate Finance gets bullish rating by Baird

Baird analyst Drew Babin starts coverage of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF +0.3% ) with an Outperform rating, citing the REIT's 8.6% dividend yield, focus on Freddie Mac-underwritten senior loan and CMBS investments in value-oriented residential real estate, and likely accretion from its initial round of pipeline investments.

Sees NREF's price-to-book value approaching 1.15x as it executes on its first round of pipeline investments.

Babin points to NREF's "unrivaled duration of investments" (8+ years), appetite for senior loans, significant investment in residential real estate, and focus on stabilized properties.

Notes that borrowing strategy locks in accretion from fixed rate and variable rate investments.

Note: NREF started trading on Feb. 7 after its IPO priced at the bottom of its expected range.

Babin's rating on NREF contrasts with SA contributor Donovan Jones' Neutral rating.

Previously: NexPoint Real Estate closes first session down 1.1% (Feb. 7)