Dollar Tree Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.75 (-9.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.39B (+2.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DLTR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.