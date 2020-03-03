Target to go even smaller with new store format

Target (TGT -4.3% ) posts an update on several new initiatives as part of its online meeting today with the financial community.

The new strategy from Target include the addition of fresh grocery and adult beverages to its online order pickup service Guests will be able to order popular grocery items and have their items delivered directly to their car or ready to pick up at a Target store. Testing will begin in Minneapolis-area stores this spring.

Target is also going to grow its small-format store concept, with nearly three dozen new stores planned for this year. Target will be adding the drive up program to dozens of small-format stores across the country this year.

Target will also begin exploring sites for stores that are approximately 6K square feet, which is roughly half the size of its smallest small-format store. Execs think the even smaller store format will help it add traffic in urban neighborhoods and on college campuses. The first store lease is expected be signed in 2020, with an opening date in 2021.

Source: Press Release