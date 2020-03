Barrington Research has cut its price target on ViacomCBS (VIAC -5.4% , VIACA -3.3% ), and the company is pacing toward a multi-year low

The company has opportunities from a "matrix of exposures" from its various media segments (the combined power of the former Viacom and CBS), though "the transition will take time," analyst James Goss writes.

He kept an Outperform rating but cut his price target to $32 from $47, now implying 39% upside.

Seeking Alpha authors remain Bullish on the shares overall.