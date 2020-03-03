Stock decline worsens as Treasury yields dive

Stocks continue to fall after the Fed cut rates by a half a percentage point in an effort to keep the economy strong as the coronavirus looms over economies around the globe.

The Nasdaq loses 3.5% , the S&P sinks 3.2% , and the Dow dips 3.3% .

Cash rushes into bonds; 10-year Treasury yield sinks 23 basis points to 0.94%.

With the lower interest rates, financials take a beating, pushing XLF down 4.7% .

Gold gains, rising 3.3% to $1,646.80 per ounce.

Cboe Volatility Index advances 14% to 38.23.