Stock decline worsens as Treasury yields dive

Stocks continue to fall after the Fed cut rates by a half a percentage point in an effort to keep the economy strong as the coronavirus looms over economies around the globe.
The Nasdaq loses 3.5%, the S&P sinks 3.2%, and the Dow dips 3.3%.
Cash rushes into bonds; 10-year Treasury yield sinks 23 basis points to 0.94%.
With the lower interest rates, financials take a beating, pushing XLF down 4.7%.
Gold gains, rising 3.3% to $1,646.80 per ounce.
Cboe Volatility Index advances 14% to 38.23.
The U.S. Dollar Index slides 0.3% to 97.11.
