Pioneer Energy files for bankruptcy

Pioneer Energy Services (OTC:PES) files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, saying it reached a restructuring agreement with key stakeholders including the elimination of its existing notes through a debt-for-equity conversion.

The deal would eliminate $300M of debt and raise as much as $125M of new capital through a rights offering of new convertible debt, and ~$78M of new senior secured debt.

Equity investors would not be totally wiped out under the plan, receiving a small amount of the company's new stock equal to 5.75% of their current holdings