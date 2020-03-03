Schlumberger downgraded at UBS on potential for dividend cut

Schlumberger (SLB -4.5% ) slumps as UBS downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $30 price target, down from $47, where analyst Amy Wong is turning "more cautious" on the company amid the challenging backdrop for oil services.

While the company's consensus earnings already have been cut by two-thirds, Wong thinks they will continue to trend lower.

Schlumberger should be able to fund its dividend out of free cash flow, but Wong warns investors may not be pricing in a dividend cut, since the stock's drop has taken the dividend yield to 7% vs. its historical average of 1.5%.

Wong also downgraded oil services peer Halliburton today.

SLB's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its both Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating are Neutral.