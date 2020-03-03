REITs hang in there as rates plunge

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ -0.7%) and iShares U.S. real Estate ETF (IYR -0.4%) are in the red, but outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 300 basis points today as the 10-year Treasury yield makes history - dropping a full 20 basis points to 0.986%.
Within the equity REIT sector, there are even a few patches of green in names like Welltower (WELL +1.5%), Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.7%), Healthpeak (PEAK +0.8%), LTC Properties (LTC +0.9%), Washington Prime (WPG +2.6%), Lexington Realty (LXP +1.1%), and New Senior (SNR +0.7%).