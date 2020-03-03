REITs hang in there as rates plunge

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ -0.7% ) and iShares U.S. real Estate ETF (IYR -0.4% ) are in the red, but outperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 300 basis points today as the 10-year Treasury yield makes history - dropping a full 20 basis points to 0.986%.

Within the equity REIT sector, there are even a few patches of green in names like Welltower (WELL +1.5% ), Omega Healthcare (OHI +0.7% ), Healthpeak (PEAK +0.8% ), LTC Properties (LTC +0.9% ), Washington Prime (WPG +2.6% ), Lexington Realty (LXP +1.1% ), and New Senior (SNR +0.7% ).