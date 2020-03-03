High-yield spreads blow out after Fed's emergency cut

High-yield spreads narrowed sharply in the immediate aftermath of the Fed's emergency 50-basis point rate cut, but they've since widened to new highs. Junk yields are up a handful of basis points while the 10-year Treasury yield is down 20 basis points to an historic low of 0.97%.

The iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG -0.4% ), and the SPDR High Yield Bond ETF (JNK -0.4% ).

That's got high-yield proxies like BDCs under pressure (though most are out-performing the S&P 500): Prospect Capital (PSEC -0.6% ), Main Street Capital (MAIN -1.3% ), Ares Capital (ARCC -0.2% ), Apollo Investment (OTC:AINV -0.3% ), Hercules Capital (HTGC -0.3% ), Oaktree Strategic (OCSI -0.7% ).