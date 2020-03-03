Tellurian go-private deal appears viable, Scotiabank says

A go-private scenario for Tellurian (TELL -3.7% ) appears to be a "viable and increasingly likely option" as the stock continues its recent plunge, Scotiabank analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia says.

Scotia says such a move would allow Tellurian to continue its pre-FID operations without being in the public market spotlight, adding that the emergence of top shareholder Total (TOT -1.9% ) would be a "meaningful positive."

Guerra-Garcia estimates Tellurian has sufficient liquidity until November; he rates the stock at Sector Perform with a $4 price target.