Tellurian go-private deal appears viable, Scotiabank says

A go-private scenario for Tellurian (TELL -3.7%) appears to be a "viable and increasingly likely option" as the stock continues its recent plunge, Scotiabank analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia says.
Scotia says such a move would allow Tellurian to continue its pre-FID operations without being in the public market spotlight, adding that the emergence of top shareholder Total (TOT -1.9%) would be a "meaningful positive."
Guerra-Garcia estimates Tellurian has sufficient liquidity until November; he rates the stock at Sector Perform with a $4 price target.
