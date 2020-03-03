Economic bellwethers talk coronavirus

Package delivery giants UPS (UPS -1.4% ) and FedEx (FDX -4% ) updated investors today on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the level of shipments activity.

"The business obviously slowed," notes UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman, although he adds it's too early to quantify the impact on Q1 results.

On a positive note, Newman says UPS planes are flying in and out of China right now to take advantage of some pent-up demand.

Meanwhile, FedEx (FDX -4% ) says it continues to operate inbound and outbound flights to coronavirus-impacted nations, but expects some shipments delays due to mandated travel restrictions.

The tone from the shippers was cautious, but perhaps not as alarming as some of the talk on Main Street.