Gold posts largest one-day climb since June

Gold futures (NYSEARCA:GLD) logged their largest one-day percentage gain since last June, after the Fed's rate cut lowered the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, boosting the metal's safe-haven appeal.

April Comex gold settled +3.1% to $1,644.40/oz. after rising 1.8% yesterday, while May silver ended +2.7% to $17.188/oz. following a 1.7% advance Monday.

Gold's move "has been helped by the Fed rate cut today and global economic pullback," as well as political headlines coming in from Super Tuesday, says George Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management.

"When market turmoil is so pervasive that the tumult extends to even gold itself, these are the moments when gold may be needed most," says Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares. "Today's emergency [Fed rate] cut emphasizes this point, with gold rallying 17.5% over 12 months after the previous rate cut."

Worth noting: When gold fell in 2008 in similar fashion seen last week, the metal made an unprecedented bull run toward an all-time high of $1,900/oz. once global rate cuts started.

