Apple's mini-LED products not facing delay, says analyst

Noted Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says the planned products using mini-LED tech are unaffected by the coronavirus outbreak and will still hit the market starting in Q4.

Kuo: "We predict that Apple is currently developing six mini-LED-support products. Including a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro in 4Q20, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro (upgraded from 13.3- inch), a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 10.2-inch iPad, and a 7.9-inch iPad mini in 2020."

In December, Kuo predicted a Q3 release for the iPad Pro and a Q4 release for the MacBook Pro.