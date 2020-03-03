FDA cautions on SweynTooth vulnerability in certain medical devices

The FDA has issued an advisory about potential cybersecurity vulnerabilities, called SweynTooth, in medical devices that have the capability of communicating with other devices via Bluetooth Low Energy. The agency says the vulnerabilities could allow an unauthorized person to wirelessly crash the device, stop it from working or access functions normally restricted to the authorized user.
It says that it is unaware of any confirmed adverse events related to the issue.
Selected tickers: Abbott (ABT -4.5%), Medtronic (MDT -2.4%), Boston Scientific (BSX -2.7%)