Warrior Met Coal upped to Buy at B. Riley FBR on Australian pricing

Warrior Met Coal (HCC -0.8% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral with a $33 price target at B. Riley FBR, citing its "high-quality" coal reserves and ability to price its coal at a percentage of Australian LV that places the company in a relatively strong position vs. domestic peers.

B. Riley analyst Lucas Pipes says the potential overhang from the Bluecreek development had kept him on the sidelines, but on an apples-to-apples comparison, he now believes the stock looks too cheap to justify anything but a Buy rating.

While noting the difficulty in finding the "perfect" met coal stock, Pipes thinks rising prices in the Pacific Basin have gone unnoticed for too long, clouded by macro volatility and the uncertain outlook for China.

HCC's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Very Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.