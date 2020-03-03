Sidoti sees +40% upside on Kforce

Sidoti launches coverage of Kforce (KFRC +0.5% ) with a Buy rating on its view the company is positioned well competitively.

"The technology staffing market is large with positive secular trends that should spur outsized growth relative to other staffing sectors," notes analyst analyst Josh Vogel.

Importantly amid the coronavirus anxiety in the market, Vogel sees KFRC's business somewhat insulated against an economic downturn due to the non-discretionary nature of the technology projects the company assists with.

Sidoti assigns a price target of $44 to KFRC to rep 42% upside potential for shares and stand above the average sell-side PT of $38.33