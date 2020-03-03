Freeport McMoRan sues Peruvian government over royalty payments

Freeport McMoran (FCX -4.1% ) says it is taking Peru's government to the World Bank’s international court to solve a long-running dispute over unpaid royalties related to the Cerro Verde copper mine, the country's largest.

Peru's tax agency said in 2018 that Cerro Verde had a pending debt of ~$320M in royalties dating from 2006-11, but the company argued it had no obligation to pay such a large sum because its tax contract dated back to 1998, prior to the 2004 passage of the mining royalties law; by year-end 2019, however, the company paid $214.4M of the debated royalties.

Cerro Verde, with production of more than 400K mt/year of copper, is a joint venture between Freeport (53.6%), Sumitomo and Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN).