Ross Stores -1% after cautious guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) reports comparable sales increased 4% in Q4 on top of last year's 4% increase.

Operating margin was up to 13.3% during the quarter off improved merchandise margins.

Looking ahead, Ross Stores expects same-store sales to be up 1% to 2% and EPS of $1.16 to $1.21 vs. $1.26 consensus.

CEO update: "As we enter 2020, we continue to face our own strong long-term sales and earnings results plus ongoing uncertainty in the macro-economic, political, and retail landscapes. Therefore, while we hope to do better, we believe it is prudent to maintain a somewhat cautious outlook when projecting our performance for the coming year."