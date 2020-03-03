Nordstrom slumps after earnings miss

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) reports full-price sales rose 1.0% in Q4 and off-price sales rose 1.8%.

Digital sales rose 9% during the quarter to account for 35% of all sales.

Gross margin came in at 35% of sales vs. 35.4% consensus and 35.1% a year ago.

Management update: "Our 2019 results reflected the accelerated roll out of our market strategy, our strength of Nordstrom Rack’s execution, improved merchandise margins and realized expense savings that were 10 percent above our plan... As we move forward, we are further leveraging digital capabilities and scaling our market strategy to drive sales and earnings growth."

Looking ahead, Nordstrom anticipates full-year revenue to increase 1.5% to 2.5% vs. +1.8% consensus and EPS of $3.25 to $3.30 vs. $3.50 consensus and $3.25 to $3.50 prior outlook.

Shares of Nordstrom are down 9.84% in AH trading to $30.18.

