HP Enterprise revenues miss amid core Compute drop

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) is seeing choppy early trade after revenues declined and missed in its Q1 earnings, and the company trimmed free cash flow guidance amid supply chain disruption.

Revenues fell 8.1% to $6.95B, well short of analyst expectations for $7.21B. Annualized run-rate revenue rose 19% year-over-year to $511M.

Gross margin rose 210 bps on a non-GAAP basis, to 33.2%.

Meanwhile, adjusted EPS rose 5%, in line with expectations.

Revenue by segment: Compute, $3.01B (down 10%); HPC & MCS, $823M (up 5.9%); Storage, $1.25B (down 0.5%); A & PS, $243M (down 9.7%); Intelligent Edge, $720M (down 3%); Financial Services, $859M (down 2.2%).

The report showed "continued progress against our strategic priorities to shift our company to higher-margin and more recurring revenues against a dynamic market backdrop,” CEO Antonio Neri says.

For 2020, it's guiding to EPS of $1.78-$1.94, vs. consensus for $1.84.

It now expects free cash flow of $1.6B-$1.8B; that's down from a prior outlook for $1.9B-$2.1B, to account for impacts to short-term cash conversion cycles from supply chain disruption.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release