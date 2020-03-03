Monroe Capital Q4 beats; reports favorable arbitration award

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Q4 adjusted net investment income of 37 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 35 cents vs. 35 cents in Q3.

It's the 23rd straight quarter where adjusted NII per share met or exceeded its quarterly per-share dividend.

Net asset value of $12.20 per share at Dec. 31, 2019 declined from $12.34 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Announces that an arbitrator issued in January 2020 an award in favor of Rockdale Blackhawk, one of its borrowers, in a pending legal proceeding between the estate of Rockdale and a national insurance carrier; the lenders to Rockdale, including MRCC, will share in the proceeds of this arbitration award with the estate.

MRCC expects proceeds to exceed the cost basis of its outstanding loans to Rockdale.

During Q4, the size of MRCC's portfolio declined somewhat as a result of repayments in the ordinary course of certain portfolio assets. Debt and equity investments with a total fair value of $616.2M as of Dec. 31, 2019 vs. $657.5M at Sept. 30, 2019.

MRCC expects to redeploy part of the proceeds received from repayments in the near term and to redeploy proceeds from the Rockdale award, once finalized, into current yielding assets that should contribute to earnings in future quarters.

Conference call on March 4 at 11:00 AM ET.

