Pershing Square hedges to protect against coronavirus impact

Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) acquires large notional hedges in an effort to protect its portfolio from downward market volatility cause by the impact of the coronavirus.

Says the hedges have asymmetric payoff characteristics, meaning that the risk of loss from the hedges is limited while potential upside is many multiples of its capital at risk.

"These hedges will likely mitigate portfolio losses in severe market declines, while also somewhat reduce the portfolio’s upside potential if there is minimal economic or market impact from the virus," writes Pershing's Bill Ackman in a letter to shareholders.