Soft guidance pressures Health Insurance Innovations, down 9% after hours

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Q4 results:

Revenues: $160.9M (+22.0%); Medicare: $55.9M.

Net income: $21.2M (+292.6%); non-GAAP net income: $34.5M (+118.4%); EPS: $1.77 (+342.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.48 (+155.7%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA: $46.2M (+113.9%).

Cash flow ops: ($23.0M) (-999%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $290M - 350M; Medicare revenue: $190M - 210M; non-GAAP EPS: $3.10 - 4.15; non-GAAP EBITDA: $65M - 80M. Consensus is EPS of $4.16 on revenues of $426.7M.

Company will change name to Benefytt Technologies on March 6. Shares will trade under the ticker "BFYT."

Shares down 9% after hours.

