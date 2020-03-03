Fed rate cut soothes, then spooks investors

Stocks gave up more than half of yesterday's big gains, as the Fed's emergency 50-basis point rate cut that was supposed to help restore confidence during the spreading coronavirus epidemic turned out to accomplish the opposite.

The S&P 500 closed -2.8%, suffering its eighth drop in nine days amid another highly volatile day of trading, the Dow fell 2.9% and Nasdaq ended -3%, while the 10-year Treasury yield plunged below 1% for the first time ever.

"The rate cut underscores the magnitude of the problem that the global economy is facing," said Strategic Board Solutions founder Peter Kenny. "Normally, markets would welcome a rate cut, and they were hoping for it. Now that we've got it, the question is what's next."

All 11 S&P sectors ended in the red, with six sectors losing 2% or more, as technology (-3.8%), financials (-3.7%) and communication services (-3.3%) finished at the bottom of the standings while lightly weighted real estate (-0.1%) and materials (-0.8%) outperformed.

Travel-related stocks remained among the biggest movers as the number of new coronavirus cases continued to climb and more companies cancel travel plans, with American Airlines (-5.4%) and United Airlines (-4.9%) each revisiting yesterday's lows.

U.S. Treasury prices soared higher, with the benchmark 10-year yield falling a low as 0.91% and ending down 9 bps at 1.01% and the two-year yield touching 0.61% before settling 12 bps lower to 0.71%.

Bank shares fell broadly amid tumbling Treasury yields, as Bank of America sank 5.5% while J.P. Morgan and Citigroup each slid 3.8%.

WTI April crude oil settled +0.9% at $47.18/bbl ahead of this week's OPEC meeting.