Yext +8% after Q4 beats, in-line Q1 outlook

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) +8.3% beats Q4 estimates on the top and bottom lines. The in-line Q1 guidance has revenue of $85-87M (consensus: $86.7M) and a loss per share of $0.14-0.11 (consensus: $0.11 loss).

The mixed FY21 outlook includes revenue of $378-382M (consensus: $380.7M) and loss per share of $0.50-0.45 (consensus: $0.43 loss).

Q4 gross profit was 74.3% compared to the 75.5% in last year's quarter.

Cash and equivalents totaled $256.1M at the end of the quarter.

Remaining Performance Obligations totaled $328.1M with the company expecting to recognize $309.7M over the next 24 months.

Cash from operations totaled $11.7M, down from last year's $30.8M.

Earnings call started at 4:30 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.