Horizon Technology posts 17.6% yield on debt investments in Q4

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Q4 net investment income of 43 cents per share easily beats the consensus estimate of 32 cents and increased from 34 cents in the year-ago period.

Annualized portfolio yield on debt investments was 17.6% for the quarter vs. 16.7% a year earlier.

Q4 total investment income of $13.0M vs. $10.1M consensus and $8.8M a year ago; improvement comes from growth in interest income on investments and a higher prepayment fee earned.

Portfolio ended the quarter at $319.6M vs. $281.5M at the beginning.

Net asset value per share of $11.83 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $11.64 at Dec. 31, 2018.

For Q4, net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $6.7M, or 45 cents per share, vs. $3.2M, or 28 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on March 4 at 9:00 AM ET.

Previously: Horizon Technology Finance NII beats by $0.11, beats on total investment income (March 3)