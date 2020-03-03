Durect up 13% after hours on positive DUR-928 data

Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) Q4 results:

Revenues: $10.7M (+197.2%); product sales: $3.4M (+17.2%).

Net loss: ($4.2M); loss/share: ($0.02).

Major 2020 milestones:

Launch Phase 2b clinical trial of DUR-928 in alcoholic hepatitis (AH).

Report topline data from the DUR-928 one-month daily dose study in NASH.

FDA decision on Posimir, commercial partnership if approved.

New license and collaboration agreements.

Shares up 13% after hours in apparent response to data from Phase 2a study of DUR-928 in AH. 19 treated patients showed statistically significant reductions from baseline in bilirubin at days 7 and 28. 67% of patients with severe AH were discharged from the hospital within four days of receiving a single dose of DUR-928.

Durect EPS in-line, misses on revenue