Cardlytics -30% amid rough guidance, leadership changes

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) has tumbled 29.9% postmarket after its Q4 earnings topped expectations but guidance for Q1 were short of consensus.

The company also set up changes throughout the C-suite: Co-founder and CEO Scott Grimes will become executive chairman, a new role, and co-founder and COO Lynne Laube will become CEO. Current chairman John Balen will retain a leadership position as lead independent director. Those moves are effective May 15.

CFO David Evans will become chief administrative officer, and SVP/Controller Andy Christiansen will become CFO. Those moves are effective March 4.

Revenue jumped 45% and edged expectations, and the company swung to a net profit of $3.4M from a year-ago loss of $11.6M. (Non-GAAP net income swung to a $5.2M gain from a $1.3M loss.)

Billings rose 43.7% to $100.9M, and adjusted contribution rose 40.4% to $31M.

In operating metrics, FI monthly active users were 133.4M, up 60.3% Y/Y. ARPU was $0.52, down 8.8% from a year ago.

For Q1, it sees billings of $64M-$69M, revenue of $43.5M-$46.5M (light of expectations for $52.8M), and EBITDA of -$4.5M to -$3M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET

