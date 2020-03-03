ArcelorMittal, commissioners to sign deal on Ilva plant

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) and commissioners of the Ilva steelworks will sign a deal tomorrow ending the four-month dispute over the future of the Italian plant, lawyers for both sides tell Reuters.

ArcelorMittal and the Italian government had agreed to develop a new industrial plan for a site that employs ~8K workers in Taranto and in November was losing ~€2M/day ($2.2M).

The dispute ended up in court, with the company requesting to pull out of Ilva and the government filing against the steelmaker's decision to leave.