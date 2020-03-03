U.S. crude supply rose 1.7M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.7M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 28, the sixth consecutive weekly increase.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.9M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 1.7M barrels, and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.4M barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 3.5M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

April WTI crude recently traded at $47.12/bbl after settling at $47.18 today on Nymex.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, BNO, SCO, DBO, UGA, OILU, DTO, USL, OILD, USOI, WTIU, OILK, OLEM, WTID, OILX