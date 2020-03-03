CN Rail faces grain export backlog of 10K carloads, CEO says

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) lost the equivalent of 10K carloads, or 1M metric tons, of grain exports last month because of rail blockades by protesters opposed to the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest tells Reuters.

The blockades, which shut some lines for weeks, hit "every commodity," creating backlogs of products sitting on CN railcars, along with product that "has yet to enter our network," Ruest says, but "of all the supply chains the one that will take the longest [to recover] is the grain export."

CN Rail moved less crude oil than expected in February because of the blockades, but Ruest believes crude shipments will remain a driver of growth this year for the company, although weaker prices could impact production.

Earlier today, CN said it began calling back the 450 employees who had been temporarily laid off, and said more than 1,400 trains, including passenger trains, had been delayed or canceled because of the blockades.