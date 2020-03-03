AeroVironment -9.5% on surprise Q3 loss

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) has slipped 9.5% postmarket after a surprise loss in its Q3 earnings, on weaker-than-expected revenues.

Revenue dropped 18% to $61.9M, missing consensus. The company focused on first-three-quarters revenue that was up 3% over the same period the year before.

Gross margin was $23.5M, down from a previous $30.4M (and down to 38% of revenue from 40%); product margin fell $7.8M, partly offset by a gain in service margin of $1M.

And its loss from continuing operations was $1.1M, vs. a year-ago gain of $7.8M, due to the drop in gross margin and an increase in R&D expense.

Net loss was $1M vs. a year-ago profit of $8.4M.

Funded backlog as of Jan. 25 was $126M, vs. a prior-year $132.5M.

For 2020, it's guiding to revenue of $350M-$370M, and EPS (non-GAAP) of $1.67-$1.87, up from a previous $1.47-$1.67.

