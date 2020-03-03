Global oil demand to shrink, Goldman says in new forecast

Goldman Sachs forecasts global oil demand will shrink 150K bbl/day this year, including a global demand loss of 2.1M bbl/day in H1, and cuts its price forecast for Brent crude (NYSEARCA:BNO) to $47/bbl in Q2 from $57/bbl previously, amid the worsening coronavirus outbreak.

Goldman had expected worldwide demand growth to rise by 550K bbl/day and by 1.1M bbl/day before the coronavirus, and it sees Brent prices bottoming in April at $45/bbl before gradually recovering to $60/bbl by year-end, vs. its previous outlook for a $53 trough and a recovery to $65.

A potential OPEC+ production cut of 1M bbl/day would remain well short of Goldman's forecast global demand loss in H1 alone.

