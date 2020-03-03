Facebook scaling back Libra in nod to regulators

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is deciding on a scaled-back approach to its Libra digital currency, The Information reports.

That's a move to appease regulators, according to the report.

Facebook would offer digital versions of government-backed currencies (notably the U.S. dollar and euro) alongside its Libra token. Those government currencies would be emphasized even though the original Libra token concept will be supported in its wallet.

And while Facebook will still launch a digital wallet allowing for purchases and transfers, it will delay that timetable by several months, the report says.