Zogenix -2.5% amid proposed stock offering

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) is 2.5% lower postmarket after proposing a public offering of common stock.

Size and terms are indeterminate; the company expects to grant underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 15% of shares at the offering price.

SVB Leerink and Stifel are joint book-runners.

Net proceeds will go to support potential commercialization of Fintepla for treating Dravet syndrome, submitting applications in the U.S. and EU for Fintepla for treating Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, funding future clinical trials, pursuing the potential commercialization of MT1621 for treating thymidine kinase 2 deficiency, and general purposes.