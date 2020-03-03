Chevron's lavish promises 'look well supported by the balance sheet'

Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) projected investor returns exceed levels paid out in the years preceding the 2014-16 oil market collapse, but they nevertheless "look well supported by the balance sheet," RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria says.

The presentation "looks more like evolution than revolution, and continues the prior mantra around lower for longer capex, and a steady uptick in Permian performance," Borkhataria says.

In a surprise move, Chevron CEO Mike Wirth pledged today to return as much as $80B in dividends and share buybacks to shareholders over the next five years, driven by a doubling of production from the Permian Basin which eventually will account for a third of the company's global output.

"Returning cash to shareholders is "doesn't rely on higher oil prices," Wirth said. "It relies on self-help to greater cost efficiency, continued capital discipline and effective portfolio management."

Many Permian producers are struggling to generate cash after taking on debts to fund expansions and drilling, but Chevron is insulated from those problems because it inherited most of its holdings in the region during its 2001 takeover of Texaco.