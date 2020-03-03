Global markets look to steady themselves

Asian markets opened mixed Wednesday as traders digested the sharp drop on Wall Street and a 10-year Treasury yield that danced below 1.00% for the first time ever.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index is down 1.5% and Japan's Nikkei 225 Index is up 0.3% . Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index is off 0.3% and the Shanghai SSE Composite Index is up 0.2% . South Korea's Kospi Index is up 1.5% , despite another 516 cases of coronavirus being reported in the nation Wednesday morning and four additional deaths.

U.S. stock index futures are pointing up by around 0.5% at the moment. In the energy sector, WTI crude oil futures are 1.1% higher .