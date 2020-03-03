SilverCrest accelerates drilling at Las Chispas, CEO says

SilverCrest Metals (SILV +4.3% ) is rushing to explore its Mexican deposit to prove to the market how much value it holds ahead of any potential takeover offer, President Christopher Ritchie tells Bloomberg.

SilverCrest, which has been mentioned as a potential takeover candidate, has accelerated drilling at its flagship Las Chispas project in Sonora, Mexico, Ritchie says.

Separately, B. Riley FBR upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral with a $9.60 price target, as the recent pullback provides an attractive entry point for a high-quality gold and silver pre-production story.

The firm maintains a favorable view of Las Chispas, which is approaching final feasibility and a construction decision, and exploration continues to yield new high grade gold-silver zones, effectively increasing resource grade and project IRR.

SILV's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating are both Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.