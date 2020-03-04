Coronavirus sees Facebook give free ads to WHO

"Given the developing situation... We're giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support," Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

"We'll also give support and millions more in ad credits to other organizations too and we'll be working closely with global health experts to provide additional help if needed."

"Those in a country where the WHO has reported person-to-person transmission, will see that information in their News Feed... We're (also) removing false claims and conspiracy theories that have been flagged by leading global health organizations."